Prosperity | Researchers have a new solution for a happy family life – This way you can try the model in your own family

Joint parenting makes family life more harmonious and strengthens the relationship. But what does that really mean?

Some consider sex to be the glue of a relationship, but now another effective glue has been found: co-parenting.

The ideal of many is equal parenting, where the tasks are divided equally in half. In such an ideal situation, at the door, the turn is changed from time to time and flaps are given – without forgetting the bagging!