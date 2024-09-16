Prosperity | Many would rather take a rare lottery win than an everyday inheritance, because the latter is embarrassing

Prosperity|39 percent of Finns consider winning the lottery as the most likely way to get rich, says the bank’s survey.

Lottery win is surprisingly the most likely way to get rich in the opinion of Finns, according to a survey conducted by Danske Bank.

39 percent of those who responded to the Financial Peace of Mind survey believed that winning the lottery is the way to wealth.

37 percent named saving and spending control. 18 percent of the respondents see inheritance as a way to riches.

Fast money supply dreams do not correlate with reality. Head of Danske Bank Private Banking Jarmo Kuljukka states in the announcementthat lottery winners are “on the margins of the customer base”.

“Of course there are them, but our typical customer has become wealthy through an inheritance or a business acquisition. In recent years, especially younger entrepreneurs in the technology sector have raised their heads, who have sold their companies to, for example, venture capitalists.”

14 percent believed in the productive consequences of small-scale investments, and only 10 percent believed in larger investments.

“Few people get rich just by saving, but the money must also be put to work,” Kuljukka commented in the announcement.

16 percent believed in getting rich with a well-paid job and 9 percent believed in entrepreneurship.

The bank the survey also inquired about the acceptability of different ways of getting rich.

The lottery win was also number one in this category with a share of 29 percent. 22 percent considered the property earned through business to be acceptable.

Only 18 percent considered inheritance a fair route to money. It was especially considered inappropriate if the family and the family accumulated wealth for the person.

“In relation to the prevalence of inheritances, it is interesting how few consider it an acceptable way to get rich. Maybe in Finland inheritances are still a bit undervalued and people think that everyone should accumulate their wealth themselves”, Kuljukka reflects in the announcement.

Danske Bank has investigated the “level of financial peace of mind” in the Nordic countries since 2018.

This year’s data was collected in April as an electronic survey. There were over 3,000 respondents in Finland. The margin of error is about 1.6 percentage points.