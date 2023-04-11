Prosperity | Finns’ ability to function is weakening – THL hides the fat tax

The rapid positive development in Finns’ ability to work and function that began in the 1970s stopped in the 2010s and took a turn for the worse.

Finns ability to work and function is deteriorating after a long period of good development. The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) and Kela warn about this in their well-being review, the results of which were published on Tuesday.

Reasons for the bad turn that started in the 2010s are mental health problems, obesity, poor nutrition, little exercise, smoking and substance abuse. Central national diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, also play a role in the background.

The well-being review emphasizes that it is critically important for Finland’s new government to strengthen the population’s ability to work and function.

“The economic and social sustainability of society is based on the fact that people are physically, psychologically and socially well, are functional, able to work and find meaning in their lives,” says THL’s CEO Markku Tervahauta in the bulletin.

Mental health symptoms have increased in Finland in recent years, and the resulting number of sickness absences and disability pensions is exceptionally high. According to research, depression and anxiety symptoms have increased especially among young people. The symptoms increased even before the corona, and the pandemic made the situation worse.

“This development must be strongly addressed. Mental health is largely built up in childhood and youth, and serious mental health problems in the early years can affect later socioeconomic status and health,” states Kela’s CEO Outi Antila in a press release.

Finns the ability to work and function began to improve rapidly in the 1970s, but the positive development stopped in the 2010s and even turned for the worse.

Tervahauta emphasizes that due to the aging of the population, ways must be found to ensure that as many of Finland’s working age as possible are at work. According to him, this requires promoting the ability to work and function in all age groups.

“Special attention must be paid to those who have accumulated various problems.”

THL and Kela published a welfare review for the government program negotiations. The review has been carried out as a collaboration of the institutions’ experts on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“We hope that the future government will put clear measures on its agenda to improve the working and operational ability of Finns. These include, in particular, the improvement of basic mental health and substance abuse services and, for example, sugar, salt and fat taxes. In addition, according to the CEO of THL, the exclusive alcohol system should be maintained in order to prevent drug abuse,” says Tervahauta.