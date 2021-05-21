Prosperity At the heart of the world’s most expensive divorce is a dispute over a € 290 million giant yacht crashing in a port in Dubai

The divorce process of Tatiana Akhmedova and Farkhad Akhmedov, which is spreading to several countries, highlights how millionaires can organize their property in very complex ways.

For years the ongoing legal battle over oil and gas transactions Farkhad Akhmedovin and his ex-wife Tatiana Akhmedovan have been visited in London, Dubai, Liechtenstein and the Marshall Islands.

The couple, who met in 1989, married in the early 1990s and moved to London. The union ended in 2014.

In 2016, a court in London ordered Tatiana 41 percent of Farkhad’s property. The man denied the legality of the decision and moved to Russia.

Five years later, the battle continues. Tells about the case news agency Bloomberg.

At the center of the controversy is its most valuable asset, the 115-meter, 9-deck luxury yacht Luna with its 50-man crew. Born in Azerbaijan, Farkhad bought the ship as a billionaire businessman From Roman Abramovich, which owns, among others, the football club Chelsea.

The value of the ransom has been set at around £ 250 million, or around € 290 million. The giant ship stands and crashes in Dubai, where it has been waiting for the dispute to be resolved for two years. According to Bloomberg, one broker estimates that the value of the yacht has dropped to about 90 million euros.

“ “I’ll burn the money rather than give it to him.” – Farkhad Akhmedov

Farkhad has refused to pay any compensation to his ex-wife.

“I will burn the money rather than give it to him,” Farkhad stated in a Whatsapp message to his son in March 2016.

British newspaper The Guardian said in April the court had ordered the couple’s common son Temur Akhmedovin to pay her mother £ 75 million, or about € 87 million in compensation. Temur was found to have worked with his father to avoid paying severance pay of £ 453 million, or about € 525 million.

According to the magazine, this is the most expensive divorce in the world.

Indeed, Tatiana has tried to gain access to a share of her ex-husband’s property through at least nine different courts. The background is the transfer of Farkhad’s billionaire assets from one place to another and from one owner to another.

Farkhad has admitted his intention to do everything he can to prevent Tatiana from getting her hands on her property. So far, a helicopter worth about five million euros has been taken over by Tatiana.

When the divorce process was in its infancy, most of the family’s assets were transferred from Farkhad’s name to funds in Liechtenstein. Also valuable works of art, such as Andy Warholin and Mark Rothkon the paintings were placed in a vault in the principality.

According to Tatiana’s lawyers, the ownership of the largest dispute stick, Luna, has changed four times. In addition, suspicious transfers have been made in connection with the yacht.

Luna officially flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. That’s why Tatiana and her lawyers turned their gaze to the island nation. Earlier this year, the local court ruled that Tatiana could be declared the owner of the yacht.

The decision found that Farkhad had acted “to prevent, delay and avoid enforcing the provisions of the law”. Representatives of Farkhad do not consider the decision valid.

According to Bloomberg, Tatiana needs help from the UAE to secure ownership of the ship. His lawyer James Powerin according to Dubai, Tatiana must be recognized as the owner of the ship.

“They have to bend themselves into pretzel if they’re going to ignore it,” Power, who won the case in the Marshall Islands, tells Bloomberg.

Power works for Burford Capital, which pays part of the case’s legal costs and gets 30 percent of the property that ends up for Tatiana.

The company therefore has an incentive to succeed in its goal of transferring ownership of Luna to Tatiana. Power believes that while Farkhad can delay the fight with his money, its ultimate victory will turn in Tatiana’s favor.