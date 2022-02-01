Contemporary cities are faced with the pressing challenge of satisfying a dual citizen demand -prosperity and equal opportunities- a fact that seems contradictory a priori. On the one hand, globalization imposes rules of international competition that force cities to strengthen the areas of the economy that have a local comparative advantage, through the sophistication and diversification of products and services, in order to guarantee the competitiveness.

On the other hand, a demanding population requires distributed and equitable access in the territory to quality services and living conditions in terms of employment opportunities, housing, education, health, cultural and leisure activities.

Initiatives such as the BarcelonaDemà urban debate forum, promoted by the Pla Estratègic Metropolità de Barcelona, ​​active since 2020, propose projects to advance the double objective of growth and inclusion and provide a framework for analysis and supra-municipal action to implement changes.

The success of the knowledge economy in developed countries requires a geographical concentration of intensive activities. In turn, the requirement of territorial equity requires that residents and employees of all urbanized areas have access to essential services. Is it possible to satisfy both demands simultaneously? The 15 minute city It is proposed to allow all citizens access to housing, employment, leisure and culture or mobility services in well-connected neighborhoods that allow fruitful social interaction in less than a quarter of an hour on foot. The vast majority of cities do not meet these standards.

From the Innovation Laboratory of Harvard University, the Aretian team has developed a scientific methodology that allows urban development to be aligned with economic development, in order to deepen the understanding of how the different types of urban design impact human behavior and in quality of life. Modeling as a complex network system allows us to identify what types of urban design, infrastructure, distribution of uses and economic activation interventions bring us closer to the objectives.

The result of Aretian’s study illustrates that there are 10 main typologies of urban design. Each one belongs to a family of urban networks, depending on its two-dimensional topology, its three-dimensional morphology, and its level of scale. Thus, each one can be described, both visually and mathematically, by networks in permanent dynamism.

Thus, we can measure the level of performance of each area with great detail regarding its urban systems: talent network, economy and wealth creation, value chains by activity sector, mobility system, energy and water .

Some representative examples of typologies include the Small World City (such as the historic centers of Bruges, Brussels, or Tallinn), the Radial (Paris, Milan, Beijing), the Reticular (New York, Chicago), the Organic (São Paulo) , the Lineal (Turin, Karlsruhe, Adelaide), the Garden City (Arlington, New Towns), and the Fractal (Eixample de Barcelona, ​​La Plata, Argentina). In general, each typology has some advantages and disadvantages inherent to its structure. However, some urban models have qualities that have been proven superior to others.

The result of the analysis of 100 metropolitan areas around the world has revealed that of the 10 typologies of urban design, only one of them is able to meet quality standards: it is the fractal city.

This is because the design models combine the exponential benefits of the geographical concentration of knowledge-intensive activity with a polycentric distribution, which allows any corner to be connected to essential services. On the one hand, they make it possible to capitalize on the exponential benefits of the geographical concentration of uses in the nerve center, while at the same time producing a distribution of second- and third-order centers around squares and intersections scattered throughout the urban territory. On the other hand, the fractal model allows access to essential commercial, cultural, socio-health and educational services from any area of ​​the city.

Predominantly fractal districts present a level of efficiency 250% higher than that of the radial ones, and 86% higher than the small-world metropolis model. From now on, the great challenge will be to identify what kind of urban layout design interventions, level of density, height of buildings, intelligent location and design of centers to reinforce the knowledge economy, geographical distribution of services, structure of the model of mobility must be prioritized to reinforce its fractal condition, and allow, ultimately, the consolidation of quality standards.

Funds Next Generation EU, and more specifically those intended for digital transition projects, must serve to perfect and deepen the mathematical models and artificial intelligence used as a complex networked system. Exploring its potential at an urban, supra-metropolitan and regional scale will allow us to better identify what types of spatial design, infrastructural, use distribution and economic activation interventions can help us deploy the city model we need.