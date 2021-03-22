In a number of Russian regions, archival, historical, reconnaissance and search work will be carried out in order to perpetuate the memory of Soviet citizens who died at the hands of the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War. This was announced on Monday, March 22, by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin.

According to him, the work will take place within the framework of the No Statute of Limitations project. They will make it possible to continue the search for those responsible for crimes against humanity and to ensure the principle of inevitability of punishment.

“For this purpose, in May last year, the Headquarters for the Coordination of Search and Archival Work of the Investigative Committee was established, which included representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the All-Russian public movement to perpetuate the memory of those killed in the defense of the Fatherland“ Search Movement of Russia ”, the Public Council of the Main Archive Administration of Moscow, as well as heads and employees of divisions of the central office of the department, the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia, on the territory of which it is planned to carry out work on the project “No statute of limitations”, – said Bastrykin in an interview “RIA News“.

The project “No statute of limitations” was founded to preserve the historical memory of the period of the Great Patriotic War. At the end of 2020, it was recognized as the best scientific project of the Year of Memory and Glory and was awarded the Victory National Prize.

Earlier on Monday, it became known that the Investigative Committee decided to combine criminal cases on the atrocities of the Nazis against the civilian population into one – on the genocide of the peoples of the USSR. According to Alexander Bastrykin, this decision was made by the department taking into account the scale of punitive actions and the evidence obtained that they were aimed at the complete destruction of the civilian population of the Soviet republics.

On December 16, 2020, the UN General Assembly adopted the Russian draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. The document was supported by 130 states. Ukraine and the United States spoke out against. 51 countries abstained from voting, among them were Austria, France, Belgium, Turkey, etc.