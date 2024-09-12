A new chapter in space exploration is about to open, and Italy will be a protagonist with Prospectan innovative tool for drilling and analyzing lunar soil. Created by the Italian company Leonardo on behalf of the Agency European Space Agency (ESA), Prospect has been selected by NASA to be part of one of the private missions to the Moon, planned in the period 2027-28.

What is Prospect and how does it work?

Prospect is a technological package that combines advanced robotics and scientific instrumentation. At the heart of this technology is ProSeeda drill designed to bore into the lunar soil up to a metre deep. Once it reaches this depth, ProSeed will collect soil samples that will be analysed in situ by the mini-laboratory ProSpaThe goal is to identify the presence of volatiles trapped in the icy materials of the lunar subsurface.

According to Francesco Rizzi, head of Leonardo’s Space business line, Prospect represents a “unique combination of robotics and science,” which will allow us to explore the Moon in ways never seen before. The samples collected and analyzed by Prospect could provide crucial information on how to extract vital resources, such as oxygen, directly from lunar dust and rocks. This oxygen could be used both for breathing by future lunar colonists and as a propellant for spacecraft.

A mission with great expectations

The mission that will transport it is part of the program CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) of NASAwhich involves the involvement of private companies for transportation to the Moon. Prospect will be one of six instruments scientists who will fly on one of the planned missions with Intuitive Machines, carrying on board a total load of approximately 80 kg.

Richard Fisackerly, project manager, said that this mission marks a new phase in exploration lunar, concentrated Not only on discovery scientificbut also on the use of lunar resources. This could pave the way for future long-duration missions to the Moon, making the idea of ​​self-sufficient lunar bases possible.

The innovation represented by Prospect could radically change the way humanity explores and uses the resources of our natural satellite. With Italy at the heart of this enterprise, Leonardo once again confirms its role as a leader in space technology, contributing significantly to the next era of lunar exploration.

Stay updated to find out further developments on Prospect and other space technologies that are changing the future of exploration.