Let’s face it, not recognizing faces sounds less like a clinical condition than a hastily cobbled together excuse for not saying hello to colleagues, yet sufferers of the phenomenon – known as prosopagnosia– can be a real debilitating disorder.

Now, a new study published in cortexsuggests that the number of people with face blindness may be a bit higher than previously thought.

“Facial blindness… can be caused by a brain lesion to the occipital or temporal regions, called acquired prosopagnosia, which it affects one in 30,000 people in the United States“

he told Harvard Medicine News, Joseph DeGutisassociate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School at VA Boston e senior study author.

DeGutis himself explained that another type of prosopagnosia, the type caused by genetic or developmental abnormalities — affecting people as a permanent condition rather than the result of trauma — is much more common, adding:

“[Questo è] indicated as developmental prosopagnosia [Colpisce] one person in 33″.

How was this prosopagnosia study conducted, and what are the results?

That’s the conclusion of the new study by DeGutis and his team, which involved more than 3,000 participants who took part in a web-based questionnaire and two objective tests.

First, they were asked about any difficulties they might have in recognizing faces in everyday life; then, in tests, the researchers investigated how difficult it was for subjects to learn new faces or recognize famous faces.

Overall, just over 100 of the participants turned out to be suffering from some form of face blindnesswith the results showing that 31 out of a total of 3,341 people had “major” prosopagnosia, while another 72 had a milder form of the disorder.

It is a success rate of just over three percent, or one in 33, more common than the one in 40 that was previously thought to affect the condition. For DeGutis and his team, the reason is clear: the current diagnostic criteria are simply too stringentat least according to them.

“Most researchers have used overly strict diagnostic criteria and many people with significant facial recognition problems in daily life have been incorrectly told they do not have prosopagnosia”

observed DeGutis, who later added:

“Expanding the diagnosis is important because knowing you have real objective evidence of prosopagnosia, even a mild form, can help you take steps to reduce its negative impacts on daily life, such as telling coworkers consequential or seeking treatment.”

Such a move could have profound implications for those affected by the condition. Evidence suggests that theand milder forms of face blindness respond better to certain treatmentssuch as cognitive training, compared to the most severe cases – explained DeGutis–, and therefore the expansion of the diagnostic criteria could allow many more people to take control of their condition.

But more importantly, the findings may suggest that we need to rethink face blindness, not as a single condition, but like a spectrum disorder.

“Prosopagnosia is on a continuum. The more stringent versus looser diagnostic criteria employed in prosopagnosia studies over the past 13 years have identified mechanistically very similar populations, providing justification for expanding the criteria to include those with milder forms of it.”

DeGutis confirmed.

With these new findings and recommendations, the team hopes to bring reassurance to millions of people who may have the disorder and not know it.

“Facial blindness can be a socially debilitating disorder… [che] it can cause social awkwardness and embarrassment. Recognizing someone is a social signal, indicating that ‘you are important to me’.”

said DeGutis, who then concluded by stating:

“In a world where social isolation is on the rise, especially among teenagers and young adults, fostering and maintaining social bonds and good face-to-face interactions are more important than ever.”

