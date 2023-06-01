ProSiebenSat, balance sheet in the red for the first time. Meanwhile, Berlusconi installs his advisors in the broadcaster

Mfe prepares to turn into ProsiebenSat in the darkest moment of the television station. The new Mediaset decided to focus on the broadcaster to conquer the German market four years ago, initially entering the capital with 9.6% of the shares. But although over the years Mfe managed to become the first shareholder with 28.8% of the capital, as he writes Milan Financenever had a real say in the operational management of the business.

Now, however, the first turning point could come thanks to the entry into the supervisory board of a representative representative of Cologno. In fact, they appear on the list of candidates Katharina Behrends (since last autumn General manager for the activities of Mfe in the German area) e Thomas Ingelfinger (independent director), manager with long experience in the Beiersdorf Group. With their advent, the group led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi tries to take the reins of the company, at least in part.

As mentioned before though, right now ProsiebenSat is facing a moment of financial difficulty. The problem, however, as he writes Milan Finance, it’s not the revenue. From 2019 to 2022 they have in fact always remained above the level of 4 billion euros. The real problem is with the industrial profitability And operational which has shrunk significantly. In just 4 years the mol it lost 8 percentage points on revenues, dropping from 24% to 16%.

