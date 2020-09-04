The Justice Senator goes on a confrontation. Immediately after the decision of the Federal Labor Court (BAG) to award compensation to a teacher who was rejected because of her Muslim headscarf, he had the situation in his area reorganized.

In the future, female lawyers should be allowed to wear their headscarves during their training, even if, for example, they are serving as representatives of the public prosecutor’s office in the courtroom. The only requirement: a trainer at your side makes it clear to the outside world that those involved have a trainee in front of them.

If the coalition moves, it looks like Behrendt’s merit

What looks like a provocation is also one. Behrendt is a staunch opponent of the current neutrality law, which provides for headscarves bans in school service, the judiciary and the police. The Greens are at odds with their coalition partner SPD on this issue.

Dirk Behrendt (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Justice Senator for the State of Berlin, in the House of Representatives. Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

The senator now puts the fuse on a keg and looks to see if it goes off. If the coalition moves something in this matter, it would look like his merit.

Regardless of the question of whether this approach is politically welcomed, it is at least justifiable from a legal point of view. The BAG judgment on school service will have encouraged Behrendt, but has only limited impact on his decision.

In fact, it is based on a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in January and on a long-neglected exception clause for trainees in the Neutrality Act, which is little known to the public. The judicial administration could have acted as it does now. Only the political courage was missing.

Headscarves don’t always have to be in the cleaning crew

But the topic is inevitable for everyone. The SPD-led school administration continues to fight legal battles, but its stance has reached a dead end.

Sooner or later you will have to allow female teachers with headscarves to attend general schools in Berlin – unless you declare the city to be a permanent cultural-religious area of ​​crisis, conflict and danger. There is no evidence for this.

Instead, one should consider what should be so bad, allowing Muslim women with their headscarves to serve in schools and possibly also in the police and judiciary. With the police in particular, there are presumably areas in which such encounters can promote tolerance, ultimately for the benefit of all.

Headscarves worn by civil servants in court and at school show that women with such religious backgrounds are not only welcome in the cleaning crew. Couldn’t that be progress?