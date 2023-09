How did you feel about the content of this article?

Hunter Biden during his father’s inauguration, January 2021 | Photo: Carlos M. Vazquez II/Wikimedia Commons

Court documents released on Wednesday (6) reveal that US prosecutors handling cases involving Hunter Biden, son of current US President Joe Biden, must file a criminal charge against Hunter for a grand jury to indict him by the end of this year. month.

According to the Reuters agency, the accusation that Joe Biden’s son should face is not clear in the documents, but by all indications, it would be related to an accusation of illegal possession of a firearm while he was still a drug user.

Furthermore, Hunter Biden is also under investigation by federal prosecutors for suspicious business activities in Ukraine.

David Weiss, US Attorney for the State of Delaware, was recently appointed as special counsel in this case and has indicated his intention to file a complaint against Hunter by September 29th. The prosecutor’s desire was revealed in a status report required by Delaware District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys claim an agreement barring his prosecution for illegal firearm possession is still in effect. That settlement was part of another, which also covered a guilty plea to Hunter’s tax crimes charges, a settlement that was not upheld during a hearing in July.

Hunter Biden was charged in June with two counts of tax evasion related to failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes on income of more than $1.5 million in both 2017 and 2018.

He was expected to plead guilty in July after reaching an agreement with prosecutors, who planned to recommend two years of probation for the president’s son. However, the case fell apart during the hearing after Noreika raised several concerns about the details of the settlement and his role in the process.

So far, Hunter Biden’s lawyers have not given any statement regarding the documents revealed this Wednesday.