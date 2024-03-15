Prosecutors in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried want the FTX founder convicted of fraud to receive 40 to 50 years in prison. That writes AP news agency Friday. According to prosecutors, Bankman-Fried was guilty of “historic” major fraud.

SBF, as the former crypto billionaire is called, was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in November. According to the jury, SBF had used money that customers had deposited with the crypto exchange FTX to financially improve its own investment company Alameda Research. FTX customers lost at least eight billion dollars without their knowledge.

Prosecutors on Friday called SBF's actions “one of the largest financial frauds in history and likely the largest fraud of the last decade.” According to prosecutors, SBF duped “tens of thousands of people and companies, spread across several continents, over a period of several years.”

“He stole money from customers who entrusted him with it; he lied to investors; he sent forged documents to lenders; he pumped millions of dollars in illegal donations into our political system and bribed foreign officials,” prosecutors continue. As examples, they cite tens of millions of dollars he gave to Democratic politicians and lobbies, and bribes he paid to Chinese government officials.

SBF's lawyers want him to receive only a prison sentence of 5 to 6.5 years, because it is his first offense and he is said to have cooperated during the trial. SBF will hear its verdict at the end of this month.