From: Robin Dittrich

Alec Baldwin could soon find himself in court again on manslaughter charges. Two years after he was shot dead while filming the western “Rust”.

Santa Fe – A camerawoman was shot and killed on the set of the Western “Rust” in 2021. The actor and producer Alec Baldwin had the gun in his hand at the time. Two years after the alleged accident, the public prosecutor’s office wants a new indictment.

Alec Baldwin soon in court? Prosecutors want new charges

Did Alec Baldwin pull the trigger or not – the public prosecutor’s office in the US state of New Mexico has been asking itself this question for two years now. In October 2021, camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured at a film ranch in Santa Fe. Alec Baldwin, who starred and produced the film Rust, was fiddling with a gun during a rehearsal for a scene. This was not supposed to be loaded with live ammunition, but when a shot went off, it killed the camerawoman.

Alec Baldwin has since claimed that the shot went off without him pulling the trigger. For this reason, there has been no legal repercussions so far, but that could now change. A report from two experts published in August concluded that Baldwin did pull the trigger on the gun. “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, in light of the tests, the trigger had to be depressed sufficiently to disengage the revolver’s hammer,” it said.

Prosecutors want to file charges against Baldwin as quickly as possible

Based on this report, the public prosecutor’s office in New Mexico wants to initiate new criminal proceedings against Baldwin. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury in the next two months. After presenting the evidence, the court must consider whether charges should be brought or not. The special investigators are in good spirits that an indictment will be brought this time because additional facts came to light after “extensive investigations”.

Alec Baldwin commented on the new developments in the case only through his lawyers. They announced that a “terrible tragedy” had turned into a “misguided prosecution”. In January, Baldwin and the film set’s gun master, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with manslaughter. The charges against Baldwin were dropped in April pending further investigation. The master-at-arms will probably have to appear in court as early as 2024. (rd with dpa)