Brazilian federal prosecutors are calling for an investigation into former President Jaïr Bolsonaro’s role in storming parliament last Sunday. Permission has been requested from the Supreme Court in the South American country for this. Several international news agencies report this on Friday evening. Bolsonaro lost the elections to Lula four months ago. Part of his supporters would not be able to accept that loss.

Bolsonaro’s supporters broke into the parliament building, presidential palace and Supreme Court in the capital Brasília last week. It would be a group of three thousand demonstrators who refuse to accept an election defeat by Bolsonaro. His supporters forced their way into the building by breaking through a police blockade. Then some threw windows of the parliament building. Significant damage was also done to the presidential palace.

Earlier this week it appeared that social media played a major role in mobilizing the group, and conspiracy theories were also shared there. There was strong criticism of the role of the tech companies in Brazil and abroad. On social media, anger towards current president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva has been fueled and violence has been instigated against him. In addition, videos circulated on the platforms about alleged and unsubstantiated fraud regarding the presidential elections in October.