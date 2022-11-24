Mike Pence was an exceptional witness to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The refusal of the then Vice President of the United States to subvert the result of the elections that Democrat Joe Biden had won in November 2020 earned him the wrath of Donald Trump and his followers. The mob chanted “let’s hang Mike Pence” as they forced their way towards the seat of democracy. The prosecution now wants to question Pence within the criminal investigation that continues against Donald Trump for those events.

The Justice Department’s plans were advanced by the New York Times and later published by various US media, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Attorney General Merrick Garland has just appointed a special prosecutor to take charge of criminal investigations against former President Trump, who has announced his candidacy to run for president again in the 2024 elections.

Mike Pence has rejected the idea of ​​testifying in the parliamentary committee that has been investigating the assault on the Capitol in the House of Representatives, although he has never been formally summoned. Publicly, he has indicated that the separation of powers allowed him to evade that testimony in application of the so-called executive privilege.

Pence himself has presidential aspirations, but his opposition to Trump and his decision to comply with the basic principles of democracy and certify Biden’s victory in Congress have caused his popularity among the Republican base to fall. Testifying in the January 6 commission would have put him back on Trump’s trigger. The Republican Liz Cheney has lived it in her flesh and her participation in said commission has earned her the rejection of Republican voters, with which he has been left without a seat in the new Congress.

Unlike the testimony in Congress, the allegation of executive privilege has not prevented other government officials from having to testify in the criminal investigation. At the moment, there has been no summons nor is it expected in the short term, but if there is, he could be forced to testify.

Trump pressures

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Russian revenge on President Biden: on the web hot photos of his son Hunter subscribe

Donald Trump tried to get Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s victory, thus subverting the election result. Pence has stated publicly and has written in his recent memoir that he was not legally able to do such a thing despite the insistence of his boss. On January 6, before the crowd of Trump supporters marched on Capitol Hill, Trump addressed the masses, asking Pence to heed him: “Mike Pence is going to have to cut his losses and if he doesn’t It will be a sad day for our country. And Mike Pence, I hope you will stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you don’t, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I’ll tell you right now.” Trump asked him to return electoral vote certifications to some states. “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the elections, we become president and you are happy,” Trump told his supporters next to the White House, about a mile from the Capitol, and publicly asked Pence to have “the courage” than actually breaking the law.

Pence already said publicly earlier this year that Trump was “wrong” to believe he had the power to subvert the election result, but he has tried to avoid a direct clash with the former president. Now, Trump seems more politically vulnerable. Although he is very popular among the Republican base and managed to win the majority of the candidates he sponsored in the primaries, his speech has shown its limitations among the electorate as a whole. The cadres of the Republican Party are increasingly distant from the former president and consider that they would have more options to recover the White House in the 2024 elections with another candidate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks like the leading alternative.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.