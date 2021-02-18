The prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation into the 14-hour detention of a flight from St. Petersburg to Zanzibar. This on Thursday, February 18, is said on the site North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The Royal Flight flight was to take off at 03:55 Moscow time on Thursday 18 February.

“The St. Petersburg Transport Prosecutor’s Office monitors the observance of the rights of 332 passengers on the fact of a long delay on the St. Petersburg – Zanzibar flight. According to preliminary data, the delay in the departure of the aircraft (Boeing 767) occurred due to a technical malfunction, ”the message says.

According to the department, the airline provided the passengers with drinks and food. They were accommodated in a hotel.

It is reported that currently an employee of the St. Petersburg Transport Prosecutor’s Office is heading to Pulkovo airport. Its task is to control the departure of the reserve board, as well as to receive requests from passengers.

Earlier that day, it became known that a total of 30 flights were delayed or canceled at Moscow airports.

So, as of 03:00, according to the Yandex. Schedules “, 18 flights were delayed in Domodedovo, three more were canceled. Four flights will not take place in Vnukovo, one was delayed. At Sheremetyevo, two flights were delayed and canceled. There was no data on changes in the Zhukovsky airport schedule.