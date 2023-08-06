Following a post by the former president in which he appears to promise revenge, prosecutors requested an evidence protection order against the former president from the federal judge in charge of overseeing the case in which Trump was indicted for trying to reverse the result of the presidential election. 2020. It would limit the information Trump and his legal team could share publicly, including on social media, about evidence concerning the Republican leader.

Donald Trump and his social networks are once again at the center of the hurricane. The Department of Justice asked Judge Tanya Chutkan, in charge of the case on the alleged role of the former president in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to issue a protection order to safeguard the evidence of the process.

A requirement that came after a publication with a threatening tone that the ex-president made on Friday and that was allegedly addressed to the prosecutors in the case. The proposed order would restrict the information that Trump and his legal team can release publicly.

In this sense, the magistrate gave the former president’s legal team until 5:00 p.m. on Monday to respond to the request. So Trump’s lawyers, who have indicated they would seek to slow down the case despite prosecutors’ promise of a speedy trial, filed a request to extend the response deadline until Thursday and also called for a hearing on the matter. .

“Defendant is willing to consult in good faith regarding an appropriate protective order and expects the Government to accept his invitation to do so,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. Furthermore, they criticized prosecutors for introducing the measure without giving the two parties enough time to discuss.

But the judge quickly denied the request. Chutkan added that she will determine if a hearing is necessary after reviewing Trump’s response.

“If you go for me, I’ll go for you”

The last chapter in the judicial plot of the former president began on Friday as a result of a publication by Trump on his social network TruthSocial. “If you go for me, I’ll go for you!”, wrote the former president. A few hours later, prosecutors flagged the message as threatening in a court filing, arguing that it could publicly reveal secret material, such as grand jury transcripts, obtained from prosecutors.

Under the process known as ‘discovery’ (discovery), prosecutors are required to provide defendants with the evidence against them so that they can prepare their defense.

“It could have a detrimental chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the impartial administration of justice in this case,” the prosecutors wrote in their filing, adding that Trump has a history of attacking judges, lawyers and witnesses in other cases against him. .

The long judicial plot against Trump

In a Washington, DC courthouse, Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Following his court appearance, the former president characterized the allegation as a “persecution” designed to harm his 2024 presidential campaign. His legal team has described it as an attack on his right to free expression and his right to contest an election. which he believed stolen.

It is the third accusation of the former president in just a few months. In March, he was charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business records for payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels to hide their relationship. Then, in June, he was charged in Miami courts with 37 federal crimes for withholding and concealing classified documents at his personal residence.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to the additional charges brought against him in the Mar-a-Lago case, just hours after pleading not guilty in the election interference proceeding. But this time, he did not travel. He did so through a written notification to the competent court and waived his right to attend the formal presentation of the charges, scheduled for August 10.

Favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential primary

Also this week, Trump resumed his presidential campaign with a speech in the state of Alabama, in which he tried to get political credit for his third indictment.

“Many of these cases (…) could have been filed two and a half years ago. But they didn’t want to file two and a half years ago, they wanted to wait. (…) And they waited until I became the dominant force in the polls because we’re dominating them all,” the Republican said to a cheering audience.

The former president seems unbeatable in his bid to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections, in which he hopes to face the current president, leading all the vote intention polls for the conservative primaries.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, where other prosecutors are investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results, security has been tightened around the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta as the city prepares for the possible announcement of the it would be Trump’s fourth criminal indictment this year.

