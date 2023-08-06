The group filed a request for protection against the former US president, the target of a series of criminal and civil actions

A publication made by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, on a social network on Friday (4.Aug.2023) was interpreted by prosecutors as an attempt to intimidate witnesses. The Republican is the target of a series of criminal and civil actions.

“If you go after me, I will come after you!”, wrote the former president, in capital letters, on his profile on the social network Truth Social. The information is from Reuters.

For US prosecutors, the post indicates possible intimidation of witnesses through possible inappropriate disclosure of confidential evidence. The group submitted to the court a request for a protection order against the former president.

In the petition sent to the federal court in Washington, District Attorney Jack Smith expressed concern that Trump could release secret materials, such as transcripts of facts described to the jury, to the public. See also Kim Jong-un confidante: North Korea appoints Choe Son Hui as foreign minister

In a demonstration this Saturday (5.Aug), Trump’s defense denied that the publication was a threat or that it was connected with the processes. The Republican campaign, which is trying again to be the party’s candidate for president, said it was a typical political speech.