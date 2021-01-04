During the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors achieved payments to medical workers who were detained or not accrued for a total amount of almost 2 billion rubles. About this on Monday, January 4th, TASS reported in the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation.

“Thanks to the intervention of prosecutors, the health workers received incentive payments in the amount of 1.9 billion rubles,” the GP said.

Thus, the protection of labor rights of about 74 thousand medical workers was ensured, the department added.

The largest amount of payments, as noted, due to the prosecutor’s intervention, was paid in the Volga Federal District.

“At the request of prosecutors, 6.9 thousand people were brought to administrative responsibility, 13.3 thousand – to disciplinary responsibility,” the department emphasizes.

In the spring, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to pay doctors who worked with patients with coronavirus a special federal allowance from April to June. For doctors, the amount of payment was 80 thousand rubles, for paramedics and nurses – 50 thousand rubles, for junior medical personnel – 25 thousand rubles, for ambulance doctors – 50 thousand rubles, and for paramedics, nurses and drivers – 25 thousand. rubles.

Later, the president extended this order on payments for July and August, and then for September.

By the end of winter, doctors will receive more than 52 billion rubles more, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the end of December. These are payments for December, January and February.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.