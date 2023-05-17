Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Members of the Swiss Guard stand in front of the Sant’Uffizio entrance in the Vatican. © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa/ EPA/STF

Will the mystery of the girl missing since 1983 finally be solved? Prosecutors and the Vatican are said to be working together for the first time in the case of Emanuela Orlandi.

Rome – Forty years after the mysterious disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, the public prosecutor in Rome (Italy) is reopening the investigation. It’s a spectacular turn in the case of the Vatican girl. There has been no trace of the then 15-year-old since June 22, 1983. Now the public prosecutor’s office in Rome is said to have received documents from the Vatican.

“It is a positive thing that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has received documents from the Vatican,” Orlandi family lawyer Laura Sgrò said, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa. For the first time there would be cooperation between the Holy See and the ordinary judiciary. It is what the girl’s family has been asking for years to find out the truth about Emanuela.

The judges of the Holy See, led by Alessandro Diddi, and the Roman judges, led by Francesco Lo Voi, are working, according to the Italian newspaper Republica together. The investigation was handed over to Stefano Luciani, a “very experienced deputy prosecutor”.

Case Emanuela Orlandi: Missing Vatican girl – search for truth continues

Brother Pietro Orlandi in particular has been driving the search for the truth for years. The 66-year-old is the last person to see his sister before she disappeared. Emanuela’s brother apparently recently kicked up a lot of dust behind the Vatican walls. In a TV program he also raised serious suspicions about the deceased Pope John Paul II (1978 to 2005). Even Pope Francis was outraged by these allegations. The Pope himself had previously ordered a complete investigation into his sister’s missing person case “without consideration”.

Missing Emanuela Orlandi: 40 years after her disappearance, the Vatican is investigating. © Massimo Valicchia/imago

Case of Emanuela Orlandi: Dubious theories and rumors about Vatican girls

The public prosecutor’s office in Rome announced in January 2023 that it would reopen the Orlandi missing person case and follow up on leads. It could be a breakthrough. The 15-year-old daughter of a curia employee was probably kidnapped and murdered. Vatican or Mafia – theories and rumors surrounding the story of Emanuela Orlandi have been around for years, some are considered dubious:

Emanuela Orlandi was kidnapped to free the Pope’s assassin, Ali Agca.

Emanuela Orlandi was abused by a senior Curia official.

The Roman mafia clan Banda della Magliana is involved in the case.

The Netflix documentary “Vatican Girl” dealt with various scenarios and suspicious elements surrounding the Orlando case. That brought extra attention. The Italian judiciary actually filed the case in 2015 after seven years. In the search for the girl’s body, even tombs and ossuaries behind the Vatican wall had been opened. The investigations from 1983 to 1997 had previously been archived.

Missing Emanuela Orlandi: Two graves in the German pilgrim cemetery in the Vatican were opened. © dpa / Gregorio Borgia

Vatican girl disappeared without a trace: what happened on June 22, 1983?

Emanuela Orlandi has been missing since June 22, 1983. The 15-year-old didn’t come home after her music lessons in the old town of Rome. A body was never found. What happened to the girl has never been clarified. The fate of the daughter of a Curial employee and Vatican citizen is a mystery. It remains to be seen whether that will change. (ml)