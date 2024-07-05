“He and his wife are the masterminds behind the murder,” were the most recent statements by María Isabel Hernández Navarro, mother of presenter Paola Salcedo, murdered on the night of June 29The victim’s mother accused her other son, soccer player Carlos Salcedo, and her daughter-in-law, Andrea Navarro, of being involved in the crime; this accusation could give a new twist to the investigation.

María Isabel Hernández’s statements were made on the afternoon of Thursday, July 4, through the social network Instagram. She posted the message on her daughter Paola Salcedo’s account and then on her own.

The strong accusation read: “The real reason why Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife Andrea Navarro are the masterminds behind Paola’s murder.”

Share Paola Salcedo Photo:Instagram

‘Justice for my daughter,’ Paola’s mother added later.

What the woman said refers to the footballer’s latest professional update Carlos Salcedo, who would have asked the Cruz Azul club to facilitate his departure from the team after the murder of his sister Paola. Local media reported that the athlete was going to terminate his contract to go play abroad, in the US Premier League.

However, the defender has not given details of his negotiations with the team from the First Division of Mexican football.

For his part, the athlete Carlos Salcedo published a photograph on his social networks an hour later, in which A photo of him appears with the text: “Thank you all for the support shown at this time.”

Carlos Salcedo Photo:Social networks. Share

The allegations were included in the investigation

It is part of the research being carried out

A few hours after María Isabel Hernández Navarro made the aforementioned accusations, The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico announced to the press that it is investigating the hypothesis put forward by the victim’s mother..

“Indeed, the lady made these statements on social media, but officially has not done so before the Public Prosecutor’s Office agent; however, What he said is already being investigated and is part of the investigations being carried out to clarify the crime of the footballer’s sister.”said the FGJEM.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that since this is a serious accusation against the footballer, they will work with priority to verify the veracity of the mother’s statements. “All existing investigative hypotheses are being investigated.”

At the time of this publication, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office had not received a formal complaint against Carlos Salcedo.

This version has generated controversy on social networks, as it is public knowledge that In previous years, siblings Paola and Carlos Salcedo had experienced difficulties in their family relationship due to legal disputes related to attempted fraud.

What happened on the fateful Saturday night

Share Paola Salcedo Photo:Paola Salcedo

The news of Paola Salcedo’s death shocked the sports world and the Mexican population on the night of Saturday, June 29. The woman, in addition to being a public figure and gaining recognition as a sports program host, was the sister of Cruz Azul soccer player Carlos Salcedo and ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis, with whom she had a son in 2020.

It is known that Salcedo was in the company of her four-year-old son at the Bardum Circus in the State of Mexico when she was murdered. She and other companions left the premises and headed to the parking lot, but Just before boarding the truck to return home, the woman received a call.

Paola Salcedo stood next to the vehicle to answer her cell phone, when unexpectedly Armed men who were traveling in another vehicle shot him repeatedly.Two bullets lodged in Paola’s body, while another pair reportedly hit the white Suburban truck.

Although the woman was quickly taken to a hospital, she died from the severity of her gunshot wounds. The attackers fled the scene.

