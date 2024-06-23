Mexico City.- Prosecutors and attorneys of justice in the country, including the head of the FGR, asked the Supreme Court of Justice to preserve informal preventive detention and with it national sovereignty and constitutional supremacy.

In a plenary assembly on June 21, the participants in the National Justice Procurement Conference unanimously determined that if this figure were annulled, the autonomy of the Mexican State, its security and criminal justice in the country would be diminished, by ignoring the Constitution. Politics of the United Mexican States.

“Resolving against the Constitution would allow around 60 thousand people throughout the country subject to proceedings for crimes of feminicide, homicide, kidnapping, organized crime and other serious crimes, to obtain their procedural freedom, which will imply that society will be exposed to serious risks, mainly the victims, witnesses and public servants who intervene in each case, since it is common for the defendants who are released to attack those who have accused them, escape or commit crimes again, for which there is a large number of cases,” they considered, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Likewise, they concluded that it is essential, a priority and obligatory to enforce the Constitution of the Republic, in the face of the harmful effects of the mass release of defendants.

Legal experts, they explained, have spoken out because they are fighting for the validity of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, in the face of interference from third parties who seek to annul it, which is why the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation when ruling on the prison The informal preventive measure must take into account that the federal Constitution is the Supreme Law of the country, which is why it must prevail even before a ruling by the Inter-American Court, since its jurisdiction derives from the Constitution itself, therefore, it gives it validity, not the reverse.

Likewise, by preferring the international standard, national sovereignty is put at risk, and would give rise to foreign authorities establishing guidelines for the organization and functioning of the Country, even ignoring the prevailing context of crime and violence.

“Unofficial preventive detention is a valid restriction of the human right to freedom, since it is not absolute. The rights of victims must be privileged over the rights of the accused, to avoid systematic institutional victimization due to lack of guarantees to their safety. Show openness to listen to the victims or offended parties, with the objective that they directly perceive the risks to which they would be exposed if the informal preventive detention is invalidated,” they pointed out.

“Informal preventive detention is not over-inclusive; on the contrary, it is limited to crimes that protect the legal assets of greatest value to society.”

They assured that the elimination of informal preventive detention would have immeasurable negative effects on the justice system and the rights of the parties, which range from the delay in the conclusion of matters, to the oversaturation of requests for review of precautionary measures and the collapse due to the insufficiency of the personnel involved in their care.

Due to the above, they added, the Constitution must be kept intact, maintaining the content of article 19, second paragraph, constitutional in matters of informal preventive detention, for the protection of victims and society.