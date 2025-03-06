03/06/2025



Updated at 6:42 p.m.





The Independent Professional Association of Prosecutors (APIF) has denounced on Thursday the Lack of media from the Prosecutor’s Office To face the changes introduced by Organic Law 1/2025, in terms of efficiency of the Public Justice of Justice, and warn that it will have “an important impact on the Fiscal Ministry.” The text, which enters into force on October 3, attributes to the sections of gender violence the ability to instruct other crimes against sexual freedom of women, there is affective bond or not.

«This panorama becomes bleak since the government has been concerned with assigning a budgetary endowment or providing prosecutors with means to attend these works, or by the State Attorney General huge workload that comes to them Above, ”Apif explains in an informative note sent to the media.

These prosecutors protest in the same line that 135 judges already did in a similar statement, last Monday, in which they warned that the legislative modification of the government and the competence of the courts went to Increase the workload by 20 percent of some courts already saturated by themselves. The modification attributes to the sections of gender violence the instruction of the processes for the crimes against sexual freedom, of female genital mutilation, forced marriage, harassment with sexual connotation and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation when the person offended by the crime is a woman.

To the statement and claims of the judges, the APIF wanted to add that they need more necessary means so that the Fiscal Ministry “duly attend to this essential public service, which is the protection of the victims of these crimes” and claim a response from the Attorney General’s Office. «The judicial organs will have to carry out blind a huge organizational effort of adaptation to the new system », the prosecutors criticize in their letter, and add that lTo State Attorney General “seems to forget the urgency to have clear and solid guidelines before a change »like this.









Yesterday, the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondohe explained at an EP breakfast that the government works in a decree to expand the number of specialized judges and wielded that a nine -month -old legis -legiscence is raised so that the specialized courts “can be adapted.”

However, prosecutors have insisted on Thursday on the contrary: “There will not be an increase in the number of judges, but are transferred from some organs to others, ignoring that the complexity and magnitude of the reform will require a significant increase in the number of judges.”