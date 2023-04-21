Dhe ongoing criminal proceedings against actor Alec Baldwin (65) after a fatal shot while shooting a film are being dropped. This was announced by the special investigators employed by the public prosecutor in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday afternoon (local time). The involuntary manslaughter charge brought in January will be dropped, but the investigation into the case will continue, the statement said.

Accordingly, new facts have become known in the last few days that require further investigations and forensic analyzes. Baldwin could be prosecuted again at a later date, it said. The competent court in Santa Fe has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon (local time).

Baldwin’s attorneys were the first to announce the new development in the case on Thursday. Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said they were pleased with the decision to drop the charges.

Camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured in October 2021 while filming the western “Rust” at a film ranch in Santa Fe. Baldwin, who served as lead actor and producer on the film, was holding a gun in rehearsal for a scene when a shot went off. There was a real bullet in the Colt. It’s unclear how the live ammunition got on set.







Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter in January. Both have always denied responsibility for the fatal accident. Gutierrez-Reed has yet to appear in court, special counsel said