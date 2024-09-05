Prosecutors Oppose Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal

Prosecutors in Hunter Biden’s tax evasion case have spoken out in a California court against his plea deal, the agency reports Reuters.

“We don’t understand what they [Хантер Байден и адвокаты] “They are trying to do this,” journalists quote one of the prosecutors as saying to Judge Mark Scarsi at a court hearing.

US President Joe Biden’s son wants to make a plea deal under the Alford precedent, when a defendant admits that there is enough evidence to convict him, but does not plead guilty to the charges. As the agency writes, such a legal tactic allows to avoid the most severe punishment.

It is also reported that the deal proposal came as a surprise to the prosecutor’s office, since such deals are usually agreed upon by the parties in advance. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office needs time to coordinate with the management.

Earlier it became known that Joe Biden still does not intend to grant a pardon to his son. The White House also denies the possibility of mitigating Hunter Biden’s sentence in connection with his intention to plead guilty.

Earlier, lawyer Abby Lowell announced that Hunter Biden plans to change his plea to federal tax fraud charges and plead guilty.

Late last year, the president’s son was charged with nine counts of tax evasion; 53-year-old Biden Jr. could face up to 17 years in prison.