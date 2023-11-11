Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 21:07

The Federal District Attorney’s Office opened a civil inquiry to investigate whether the director general of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Antônio Fernando Souza Oliveira, used his position to promote government acts.

The procedure was opened following a representation from deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), who attributes to the PRF director using his position to supposedly “promote the personal image and praise the acts” of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Justice Flávio Dino.

“The issues discussed in the case file still require steps to form ministerial conviction regarding the measures to be eventually adopted”, wrote the public prosecutor Paulo José Rocha Júnior in the ordinance that formalized the investigation.

If it is proven that the position was misused, Antônio Oliveira may be held liable for administrative misconduct. The case is in the preliminary phase.

The general director of the PRF took office with the promise of moving the corporation away from political banners and recovering the institution’s image, which had been damaged during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Federal Highway Police makes up the structure of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and, therefore, it is up to the holder of the department to appoint the general director of the corporation. There are no criteria that bind the nomination, that is, the choice is free. Generally, the appointees come from the highest levels of the PRF, such as regional superintendencies.

Controversies

Throughout the Bolsonaro government, the PRF was at the center of at least three major crises. The first was the murder of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, asphyxiated with pepper spray in the trunk of a vehicle in Sergipe. The episode raised debate about the violence of police approaches and the lack of human rights guidelines in agent training courses.

The second were the police operations carried out in the second round of the election. The PRF disobeyed the command of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and approached passenger buses on voting day, especially in the Northeast, the electoral stronghold of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). There were at least 560 operations. The PT embraced the narrative that the corporation was used politically to make voting in the region more difficult.

Finally, the former head of the Federal Highway Police, Silvinei Vasques, fell amid suspicions that the corporation was slow to act to prevent the occupation of federal highways by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who closed roads to protest against the result of the election.

WITH THE WORD, THE GENERAL DIRECTOR OF THE PRF

The reporter contacted the corporation’s advisors and is awaiting a response. The space is open for manifestation.