The prosecutor of the Nation of Peru, Zoraida Ávalos, opened this Tuesday (4) a preliminary investigation against Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, for alleged crimes of influence peddling and collusion to favor companies that obtained contracts with the State, according to with information from the local press.

According to various Peruvian media, citing sources from the Public Ministry, the investigation concerns meetings that Castillo would have held at the Government Palace and in a private residence of the businesswoman Karelim López, who also allegedly interceded in favor of the Puente Tarata III Consortium, to which was awarded the construction of a bridge in the central jungle.

Likewise, it is also due to meetings with her and other authorities and representatives of the oil company Heaven Petroleum Operation, which won the tender to sell 280,000 barrels of biodiesel to the state-owned Petroperu for US$ 74 million.

According to local press reports, the Nation’s Attorney, the only authority authorized to investigate the president, advised the head of state and Peru’s attorney general, Daniel Soria, who denounced Castillo last December for the alleged suspects about the start of the investigation. crimes of illegal sponsorship and influence peddling.

Soria’s complaint, according to the media, was based on meetings that Karelim López apparently held with Castillo before the companies she represented won the bid for the Tarata bridge.

At least one of these supposed meetings took place outside the Government Palace, in Lima, and was held without official registration, as shown by a report on the Sunday program “Cuarto Poder”, which caught López and Castillo, separately, entering the same property in the district of Breña, in the Peruvian capital.

Days after this supposed meeting, the Puente Tarata III consortium, which she represented, won the tender with a contract for 232.5 million soles (about US$57.6 million) thanks to an offer of 27 cents of sol (US $0.06) lower than the highest bid.

Soria said in his complaint that there are suspicions that the Peruvian president “would also be involved in the conduct of influence peddling” investigated by the Second Prosecutor of the Lima Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

In this case, the former secretary general of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco, is being investigated, and the prosecution seized US$ 20,000 hidden in his office, due to the alleged pressure exerted on the general commanders of the Army and Air Force for promotion military personnel close to the president.

The Peruvian president was interrogated by Ávalos on December 28 about the alleged pressure to promote the Armed Forces and requested the lifting of his banking, tax and communications secrecy, in order to agree with the investigations.