Caborca, Sonora.- Last Sunday, February 19, in response to a complaint filed by the Caborca ​​AC Shelter, which indicated animal abuse or cruelty in an address located in the Fracc. Real de Viñedos, AMIC elements carried out an action of search where it was possible to rescue a female canine, pitbull breedof adulthood, in a state of abandonment and malnutrition.

When executing the search procedure, personnel from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, located a female dog color white with black out in the open, chained to a tube and in a state of malnutrition, who, with the help of the personnel of the Municipal Anti-Rabies Center, of Municipal Public Services, proceeded to secure the dog.

For the search for clues and vestiges related to the identity of the probable perpetrators, the elements FRIEND They entered the house where they found on the table, documents of a male, for which the investigation folder was opened by the crime of animal cruelty or mistreatment and/or whatever.

The canine that was found tied up with a metal chain and in a state of neglect by its owners, it is now under the protection of the corresponding municipal authority, where it receives medical attention and food.

