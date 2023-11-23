After almost a year of gathering evidence and testimonies, the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office requested nine years in prison against the former Barça player, Dani Alves, accused of raping a woman in a nightclub at the end of last year and who has remained in preventive detention since January. The final decision will be made after a judge reviews the indictment in a trial that will probably be carried out in early 2024 and in which a million-dollar compensation will also be requested for the victim for damages.

The court case of footballer Dani Alves, former FC Barcelona player, returns to the headlines. This November 23rd The Prosecutor’s Office requested nine years in prison against him for a sexual assault case with penetration in 2022.

In addition, the former player and Brazilian soccer star would have to pay compensation of 150,000 euros to the victim and would not be able to approach her within a kilometer once the sentence is served.

Alves is accused of raping a 21-year-old girl in the bathrooms of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. According to the Prosecutor’s indictment, the former player had maintained a “violent attitude” after slapping him several times.

After these events, the young woman was “impressed and without the ability to react, feeling like she was short of breath given the situation of anguish and terror at what she was experiencing,” reads the indictment from the public ministry.

The prosecution adds that the victim suffers from physical consequencesin addition to a post-traumatic stress disorder “of high intensity”, for which compensation is requested to seek reparation.

Alves will remain in preventive detention

Inés Guardiola, new defense lawyer, requested that Alves be granted freedom while the trial takes place, a request denied by the Prosecutor’s Office for the second time, maintaining its position of preventive prison since last January 20, when the scandal broke out.

Alves was arrested after presenting his statement at the Barcelona police station at the beginning of the year and was immediately imprisoned in the Brians 1 prison.

Archive image. Footballer Dani Alves plays a match with Fútbol Club Barcelona against Osasuna at the Camp Nou on March 13, 2022. AFP – JOSEP LAGO

Preventive detention was granted to Alves after a magistrate considered that the accused presented a high risk of flight due to his economic capabilities and that he resided in Mexico, after leave Barça in 2022.

During the evidence delivery process, the accused gave up to three versions, which contradicted each other, which led an investigating judge to accelerate his entry into preventive detention.

Thus, the Barcelona Court closed the investigation of the case and ordered that the trial be opened against the Barça star, alleging “solid indications” of having committed the crime of which he is accused.

The conclusions of the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor’s Office will be delivered to a judge, who must decide the sentence of the former Barça player in a trial that will probably take place at the beginning of 2024.

Before the start of the trial, Alves can plead guilty to try to achieve a conformity agreement, in which his defense could achieve a reduction in the prison sentence.

With EFE and local media