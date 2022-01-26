The Attorney General’s Office decided this Tuesday to open a preliminary investigation into the accident suffered by the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, on highways in the department of Cundinamarca.

Egan crashed into the back of a bus that was stopped picking up a passenger in the Gachancipá sector.

Who was with Egan at the time of the accident

The rider was training for the time trial in the company of several Ineos Grenadiers teammates: Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador, Ríchard Carapaz, Ómar Fraile and Daniel Felipe Martínez.

According to the statement issued by the cyclist’s environment, Egan presented “vertebral fracture, right femur fracture, right patella fracture, chest trauma, a perforated lung and several fractured ribs due to the strong impact.”

This will be the investigation into Egan’s accident

The Prosecutor’s Office decided to open a preliminary investigation to see if there is any responsibility on the part of the bus driver. If so, the crime that would be charged is personal injury.

This procedure is routine every time there is a traffic accident, a judicial source explained to the Colprensa news agency.

Bernal underwent several surgeries and is already conscious and mobile in all four extremities, according to the most recent report from the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic, where the cyclist was transferred after the accident.

New pronouncements from the doctors on the evolution of Bernal, champion of the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia in 2021, are expected this Wednesday.

