The Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation against the governor of Risaralda, Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargasthe director of the Risaralda Urban and Rural Territorial Development Company (EDUR), Mauricio Alejandro Gallego Jiménez, and Carlos Riaño, Zamudiointervener of the project for the adaptation of tennis courts in Pereira, for the National and Paranational Sports Games Coffee Axis 2023, financed with $8.89 billion in royalties, for alleged irregularities in its formulation, approval, contracting and execution.

This decision came after Attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco visited the place where this sports venue is being built on September 14, finding a gigantic delay, greater than 93 percent, in the execution of the work, which will prevent be delivered by next November 11, the date on which the national games begin.

The attorney general’s office for Royalties Monitoring established that the project would have been formulated by the Risaralda Governorate without taking into account the conditions and technical schedule, which implied a minimum execution of works of 11 months, with a delivery date of December 31, 2023.

The explanation

This technical inconsistency was not noticed by the EDUR, which signed the construction contracts with that delivery date, without taking into account that the games will be held between November 11 and 25, 2023.

From the analysis made by the Delegate’s experts on the planning, design and presentation process of the project by the Government of Risaralda, for approval before the OCAD Coffee Axis Region, it can be concluded that this entity would have promoted it as a major initiative. regional impact, precisely because it was intended to host the National Games, despite the fact that the delivery date of the works was after said contest.

Scenario of the National Games.

With this qualification and the presentation of a work schedule different from that proposed in principle, with a delivery date in the first days of November, the representatives of the departmental government would have managed to promote its approval and allocation of resources above other projects that were probably more urgent.

Other drawbacks detected by the Attorney General’s Office, which have delayed the works to the point of having them at high risk of non-compliance, are: that it does not have an approved construction license and does not report any execution on the GESPROY and SECOP digital platforms.

With the testimonial and documentary information collected during the visit, in addition to the documents required from the different entities responsible for the work and other evidence requested, the Public Ministry will define the disciplinary actions that may apply in this case.

