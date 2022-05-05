The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation on Thursday against President Pedro Castillo and his wifeafter the denunciation of a television program that they plagiarized his master’s thesis, which the president denies.

“The Public Ministry opened an ex officio investigation against the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo Terrones, and his wife, Lilia Paredes, for the alleged crime of Aggravated Plagiarism, Generic Falsity and Improper Collection to the detriment of the State,” the entity said on its Twitter account.

The investigation will be in charge of the prosecutor Juan Ramón Tantalean, from the northern region of Cajamarca, where the presidential couple is from. Castillo denied Wednesday that he and his wife, Lilia Paredes, plagiarized his thesis, after the university involved opened an internal investigation into the complaint.

“I reject the malicious accusations […] about the veracity of the master’s thesis that I did more than 10 years ago at the César Vallejo University and that, based on software, they claim that I made a copy,” the leftist president said in a statement.

The investigation is being carried out by Provincial Prosecutor Juan Ramón Tantalean Olano, from the Mixed Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Tacabamba (Tacabamba district, Chota province), of the Fiscal District of #Cajamarca. pic.twitter.com/HFQH89c0Vj – Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru) May 5, 2022

This complaint is political in tone and is part of a destabilizing plan.

The Sunday program “Panorama” of the Panamericana channel assured that Castillo and his wife, both rural teachers, had plagiarized 54% of their thesis in 2011.

“I have not copied or attributed third party authorshipjust as they irresponsibly try to make the population believe,” Castillo said.

The founder of that university, the opposition politician César Acuña, was also accused in 2016 of having plagiarized a thesis to obtain a doctorate in Spain in 1997, but the case was filed by the Spanish justice system.

Aggravated plagiarism is punishable by up to eight years in prison under Peruvian law. The undue charge to the State would be due to the salary bonuses obtained by the couple for having postgraduate studies.

However, the president has immunity, so he cannot be tried until he leaves power. His term expires in 2026.. Castillo and his wife obtained with their thesis a Master’s degree in Education, with a mention in Educational Psychology.

The 52-year-old president, in power for nine months, faces fierce opposition and frequent criticism from leaders of the radical right, who have promoted two “presidential vacancy” (impeachment) motions against him.

“Vacancy” motions have become customary in Peru and caused the fall of presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (right) in 2018 and Martín Vizcarra (center) in 2020, which keeps the country mired in instability.

