Chihuahua, Chih.- The State’s anti-corruption prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela, announced that a few hours ago the Board of Directors of the Senate of the Republic was notified of the arrest warrant against former Governor Javier Corral, as well as a new judicial resolution that considers him to have evaded justice.

Hours before the senators-elect are sworn in, Valenzuela Holguín reported that the Attorney General’s Office notified the Upper House that the senator elected by the plurinominal route appears with a valid order duly registered in the National Platform of Judicial Orders.

The prosecutor said that Corral Jurado does not have immunity until he is sworn in as senator and the assembly is installed, and that he has not been notified of any protection in his favor, so the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will insist on arresting him to be presented before the judge who requires him in Chihuahua for the crime of embezzlement.