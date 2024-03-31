Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/31/2024 – 16:09

“One of the biggest mistakes in our history.” This is how the Federal Prosecutor's Office for Citizens' Rights spoke out this Sunday, 31st, on the 60th anniversary of the 1964 military coup.

“Homicides, torture, rapes, kidnappings, hiding bodies and abuses of authority”, follows the note, setting the tone for the persecutions that marked the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964-1985).

The Citizen's Rights Attorney's Office focuses on initiatives by the Federal Public Ministry against human rights violations, including reparation actions for the years of lead.

In the statement released this Sunday, the organization states that it is the “legal and moral duty of the State” to preserve the memory of the coup to prevent something similar from happening.

“Our democracy will not be fully stable without knowledge, analysis and discussion about the actions and omissions of those involved in the exception regime, as well as the consequences resulting from them. Real reconciliation demands, instead of forgetfulness, memory”, says the text.

The text, signed by the federal prosecutor for Citizen's Rights, Carlos Alberto Vilhena, and by eight other members of the MPF who participate in the Memory and Truth Working Group, also relates to the “structural impunity” of violations by the dictatorship with the 8th of January.

“The attempts, after the general elections, to take anti-democratic actions in Brasília, in December 2022, followed by the invasion of the headquarters of the Powers of the Republic, on January 8, 2023, prove that deliberate forgetfulness, secrets and the concealment of history are incompatible with sovereignty, citizenship, human dignity, political pluralism, access to justice and the right to information, encouraging impunity.”