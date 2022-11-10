Last November 2, the story of a young woman who had thrown herself from a taxi to avoid being kidnapped made international headlines. According to the authorities, the 26-year-old Mexican woman, identified as Lidia Gabriela Gómez, died as soon as her body touched the ground.

Initially, the Attorney General’s Office declared that they believed that Gómez had been run over. However, this hypothesis was quickly ruled out. Subsequent investigations concluded that what had really happened was that The young woman had taken a taxi around five in the afternoon in the Las Peñas de Iztapalapa sector, south of Mexico City.

(You may be interested: Murder of a groom leaving his wedding would have been due to confusion, according to the Prosecutor’s Office).

Everything was going well, until he realized that the driver, identified as Fernando ‘N’, had changed course. According to what the authorities explained, when she arrived at the Constitución de 1917 metro, where she had to get off, the man sped up and entered a large avenue. When she tried to get out, the man refused, which is why Lidia made the decision to throw herself out of the vehicle.

The present day @SSC_CDMX Y @FiscaliaCDMX They arrested Fernando “N” who was confirmed to be driving the taxi that was insured in recent days related to the unfortunate femicide of Lidia Gabriela. #zeroimpunity — Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 10, 2022

By that time, several witnesses had already seen how he called for help and how he prepared to jump. According to what her boyfriend, Alexis Pérez, told the Spanish media ‘El País’, his cell phone had taken him inside his bra so he could jump and then ask for help.

Nevertheless, the young woman died in the middle of the Ermita Iztapalap road due to the excessive speed with which the car was going. In other words, the car was going so fast that the blow was blunt.

(Keep reading: Dritan Rexhepi, new ‘cocaine king’ operating from a prison in Ecuador).

The alleged culprit was a fugitive from justice until November 10. According to Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Fernando ‘N’ was captured after a court order that allowed the requisition of a property in the Granjas Estrella sector.

The 56 year old man He was arrested along with a firearm, more than forty bags with what appears to be cocaine in stone, a bag of marijuana and cash.

(Also: Teleperformance, investigated for alleged violations of labor standards).

So far, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reported that the accused: “was informed of his legal rights, to later be transferred together with the possible seized drug and the firearm, before the agent of the Public Ministry, who will initiate the corresponding investigation file and determine their legal situation”.

On the other hand, there is still no official information on the charges for which he could be charged.

More news in THE TIME

The deadly trap in which taking a picture in front of the mirror became

They find a lion at a construction site but now the bricklayer is missing

Presidency removes a journalist from Noticias Uno accused of gender violence

Young man who killed another for liking his girlfriend appears dead

Trends WEATHER