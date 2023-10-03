The Special Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons (FEPD) of the State Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, has achieved the capture of an individual allegedly linked to the disappearance of five young people in the municipality of Moreno LakesJalicso, Mexico.

The detainee, identified as Rogelio ‘M’is currently in custody in the prison, at the disposal of the Control and Oral Judge who issued an arrest warrant against him.

Since this alarming incident became known, exhaustive investigations were carried out that led to the identification of Rogelio ‘M’ as possibly involved in the crimes of disappearance committed by private individuals and other crimes related to the disappearance of people. Consequently, the Public Ministry requested the corresponding arrest warrant.

The arrest of this individual It was carried out through an operation carried out by FEPD agents, and was subsequently handed over immediately to the judicial authorities of the Third Judicial District based in Lagos de Moreno. In the coming days, the Control Judge will determine your legal situation.