The details were included in a decision by a federal appeals court in Washington that rejected Twitter’s claim that it should not have been punished or convicted for failing to comply with the law..

San Francisco-based platform X, formerly known as Twitter, sent an automated response to a request for comment, saying it would respond shortly..

The suit says plaintiffs obtained a search warrant directing Twitter to provide information about Trump’s account after the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.” According to the lawsuit, the government also obtained a non-disclosure agreement preventing Twitter from disclosing the search warrant.

The court found that disclosing the search warrant could risk that Trump would “seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence and alter patterns of behaviour,” the suit says..

Twitter objected to the nondisclosure agreement, saying four days after the compliance deadline that it would not provide any of the account information, according to the ruling. The justices wrote that Twitter “did not question the validity of the search warrant” but argued that the non-disclosure agreement was a violation of the First Amendment to the country’s constitution, and they wanted the court to assess the legality of the agreement before turning over any information..

Smith accused Trump, in an indictment unsealed last week, of conspiring to undermine the will of voters and cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing Congressional certification of Biden’s victory..