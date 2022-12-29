Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Future US Congressman George Santos. © IMAGO/Ron Adar

False information about previous employment and origin. Republican politician George Santos is now under investigation.

New York – New York prosecutors are investigating a prospective US congressman for allegedly providing false information on his resume. “Numerous forgeries and inconsistencies” have been associated with Republican George Santos, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said on Wednesday (local time).

Dubious CV of US politician: Santos claimed to be “Jew-ish”.

The investigation followed a report in the newspaper New York Times, who got to the bottom of the 34-year-old’s CV in more detail. Accordingly, Santos claimed to have been a “skilled investor on Wall Street”. At the request of New York Times however, alleged employers said Santos was never employed by them. The newspaper was also unable to verify his university degree. Santos has also been accused of misleading the public about his family history and alleged Jewish background.

how Reuters reported, Santos had said, “I’m a Catholic. Since I found out that my maternal family has Jewish roots, I said that I am Jew-ish.” “Jew-ish” translates as a little bit Jewish and sounds the same in English as the word “jewish”, which means Jewish means.

Dubious resume of US politician: “We do stupid things in life”

In an interview with the New York Post the Republican admitted he had “whitewashed” his resume. He’s sorry. “I’ll admit it… We do stupid things in life.” Santos was elected to the US House of Representatives in last November’s congressional elections and wants to take office next week when the new chamber of congress meets for the first time. (dpa/lp)