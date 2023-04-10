The two investigations opened by the contract from which the brother of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, profited, have been closed without proving that the material supplied was reliable. Both the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, in June last year, and the European Prosecutor’s Office, in March this year, shelved their respective investigations without having guarantees that the Chinese factory where the material was produced was accredited by their country to evaluate the safety of face masks, according to the archive decrees of both bodies. These decrees also show the lack of cooperation from the Chinese authorities. The filing of the case that investigated the contract from which Tomás Díaz Ayuso benefited has been produced despite the fact that is notorious that at the beginning of the pandemic, numerous mask manufacturers emerged in China that with great opportunism sold pirated PPE to the West that put the population at risk.

The Madrid president defended her brother last month after learning of the closure of the second of these procedures, assuring that it was “a devastating decision against all those who poured insults.” However, the two investigations have not been able to clear up doubts about the operation in which the brother participated under the umbrella of a close friend, Daniel Alcázar, who sold 250,000 masks to the Community for 1.5 million euros through his fashion clothing company, Priviet Sportive. These face masks, at six euros per unit including VAT, were the most expensive rooms sold to the Community between March 13 and April 30, 2020, according to investigations by prosecutors.

The question about quality was relevant to the researchers because it clarified whether Tomás and Alcázar could supply inferior quality masks for profit. The problem starts from the moment the product was received by the Community in April 2020, when the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) did not carry out any control of the product and relied on the certificates provided by Priviet. In fact, the regional government did not even know from which factory Tomás Díaz Ayuso and Daniel Alcázar had bought the material. The two friends presented documentation from a Chinese electric cable company both to Sermas, in April 2020, and to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which began its investigation in February 2022, and in their respective interrogations they claimed to have contracted with it. However, after two months being investigated, they rectified their version. On April 29, Alcázar assured prosecutors that he had bought from another Chinese company, an aluminum factory.

Companies without reputation

There were reputable, experienced mask manufacturers in China, but the two friends contacted dubious companies. Neither of the two Chinese companies appeared on the “white lists” of producers authorized by the Government of Beijing, documents released by the Chinese authorities that, as reported by EL PAÍS, were intended to prevent fraud in international purchases. By contrast, the second company, Zhangjiangang Xiecheng Mechanical Equipment, had a stronger appearance than the first, Jiaxing Yinuo Busway, which wasn’t even listed in Orbis, an international business database.

The key in the examination of the prosecutors has been the presentation of the quality certificates of the masks from this second factory, which have been considered sufficient despite the fact that it has not been proven that they were valid.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

One of the certificates was issued by the Chinese Shanghai Global Testing Services, whose validity the prosecutors have not been able to verify due to the lack of collaboration from the Chinese authorities. In this effort, they had the collaboration of the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification (AENOR), which tried unsuccessfully to receive a response from the China National Accreditation Services (CNAS). “SAHNGAI GLOBAL TESTING SERVICES CO LTD (sic), with the trade name GTS (Global Testing Services) has Chinese accreditation, although AENOR could not, since it did not receive a response from the Chinese authorities despite the multiple inquiries made, prove that they could operate for this type of product”, says the European Public Prosecutor’s Office according to the closing decree, advanced by elDiario.es and to which EL PAÍS has had access. According to the file, Aenor concluded that this Chinese manufacturer did not have accreditation to carry out mask tests.

The other certificate is only mentioned by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor and belongs to an Italian laboratory, Ente Certificazione Macchine, which was not authorized by the European Commission to accredit masks and which has been denounced by the European Safety Federation, the European employers’ association of PPE importers, European Safety Federation. This lack of authorization to accredit PPE can be verified in the European database Nando and was recognized at the time to this newspaper by the company itself. However, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor accepted that Italian certificate as good.

suspected scam

The European Prosecutor’s Office, which opened its own investigation because the purchase was made with European Feder funds, has been the one that has had the most doubts about the operation due to the sudden change of version of those investigated, which led it to suspect a possible scam . One of the reasons for supporting this hypothesis was that Sermas did not know anything about this second manufacturer. This became clear last year when this newspaper asked the Community of Madrid for all the documentation on the purchase and received a 71-page dossier signed by the Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, in which only the first manufacturer appeared. . When EL PAÍS published in May that President Ayuso’s brother had bought pirated masks, the Community’s Twitter account described that news as “false” based on the regional government’s own information.

As Alcázar explained to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, they had not considered it relevant to notify the Community of the change of supplier, having contracted a material with a certain quality and not a specific brand.

In September of last year, Alcázar presented to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office five photos of the alleged moment of delivery (some images that he did not mention until well advanced in the investigation) in which the name of the second manufacturer is supposedly distinguished on the boxes. “He did not remember who had found them, or where, nor did he give a clear justification for why they had not been mentioned in any of the statements made up to that moment,” says the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. For this reason, Alcázar was once again summoned to explain and was asked to provide the originals, which he did in December, but he only handed over two in which the certificates attached to the boxes were not clearly visible.

Alcázar did not provide Priviet emails with the manufacturers either. The Spanish buyers turned to a Korean company to buy the Chinese product and in the correspondence with that Asian intermediary there was no mention of that second factory either (Alcázar assured that the decision to change was made by telephone). Tomás Díaz Ayuso’s friend provided an internal email from the Korean company dated April 5, 2020, in which an attached file appeared with the seal of the alleged quality accreditor, GTS, in the name of the second company, Zhangjiangang Xiecheng Mechanical Equipment.

With this, the European prosecutors considered it proven that the masks were supplied by the second factory and concluded that it had accreditation from the Chinese Government, although it had not been proven that this authorization was to validate masks.

Do you have information? Write to the author at [email protected] or via Twitter to @FernandoPeinado

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.