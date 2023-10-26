Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/26/2023 – 13:07

An article included in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC 9/23), authored by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which deals with the flexibility of spending on education for health, removes power from State prosecutors in conducting disciplinary proceedings against civil servants and has caused discomfort in the category by allowing them to be conducted by the State Comptroller General (CGE).

Because of this, prosecutors are willing to go to Alesp to talk to deputies and present the rejection of the original text of the PEC. They argue that the proposal be withdrawn for further debate. The government points out, however, that the proposed model is already used in the Union and in other States and that the option to include it in a PEC on a different subject, which is known as “jabuti”, is only for operational reasons (see below).

Presented last week, the PEC reduces the percentage of investment in education in São Paulo from 30% to 25%, allowing resources to be used in health. Article 3 of the proposal, however, removes an item from article 99 of the Constitution of the State of São Paulo, which affects the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) and has no relation to education.

Fabrizio Pieroni, president of the Association of Attorneys of the State of São Paulo (Apesp), states that the change could transform disciplinary processes into political actions. “If it is not a prosecutor who does (procedural conduct), it will be an appointed civil servant who, often, does not have legal training. Let’s think about the Penitentiary Administration Secretariat, for example. It will be a servant from this secretariat who will be designated to preside over the procedure”, stated the president of Apesp.

In the view of the prosecutors’ association, civil servants not linked to the Public Prosecutor’s Office may be at risk of being pressured to free or incriminate a civil servant. “Attorneys are not linked to the Secretariats or Authorities. Therefore, they are not at risk of political interference, which is the biggest risk that the server can suffer. Risk that may be against the server or even against the Public Administration, such as touching the server’s head. It goes both ways,” said Pieroni.

Another problem with passing administrative processes to the State Comptroller General (CGE), according to Pieroni, is the lack of training in law. “What the government wants is to transfer it to CGE. Replicating in the State of São Paulo what exists in the Union. But this Union model is not better than ours, on the contrary, it is worse, because it does not guarantee the public servant a technical report. Prosecutors have legal training, solid training,” he said.

Deputy presents amendment to remove article from PEC

In light of the debate raised by prosecutors, deputy Professor Bebel (PT) presented an amendment to the proposal to remove article 3 of the PEC. “It is at least strange that an issue of this magnitude is included in a PEC that deals primarily with the distribution of funds for education and health, and this will certainly lead to an impoverishment of the debate on this subject, which is not possible exists in a proposed amendment to the Constitution. If the State wishes to discuss this issue, it is best to refer it to the specific Alesp PEC on this”, stated the parliamentarian in her justification.

Government says the proposed model is already used

In a note, the Tarcísio government mentioned that states such as Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo and Paraná do not have rules that require the participation of prosecutors in administrative procedures. “In the proposal submitted to Alesp, the State Comptroller General would begin to play the role of the system’s central body, carrying out the governance of sectoral internal affairs bodies that will be implemented and issuing rules that unify the procedures adopted at the state level. In turn, the State Attorney General’s Office would maintain competence for procedures related to its own staff”, explains the government.

According to the Executive, the model is already used in several other federative units. “The proposed model has already been adopted by the Union. It is also necessary to highlight that States such as RJ, MG, BA, PE, ES and PR do not have rules that require the participation of prosecutors in administrative disciplinary procedures. Furthermore, several extremely important bodies in the São Paulo administration, such as the police forces and the State Revenue Service, already promote their own disciplinary procedures, without any prejudice to the activities of each one”, says the government, which adds that “the forwarding of a single PEC is merely operational, as it makes the analysis more efficient compared to the designation of a single rapporteur for the piece”.

Prosecutor instructed government to dismiss

The Prosecutor’s Office for Disciplinary Procedures (PPD), a PGE unit responsible for conducting administrative proceedings against state employees, agreed to dismiss 2,952 employees due to irregularities discovered between 2016 and 2022. Another 3,391 employees had a request for suspension made as punishment. In the same period, 3,250 were acquitted. In 2022 alone, 1,128 ordinances were opened to investigate employee conduct.

PGE currently has 798 employees and 25 are part of the PPD. Today, when a public servant is reported for any undisciplinary conduct, an ordinance is opened to begin the investigation.

“In the State, except for those careers that have their own internal affairs department, it is prosecutors who preside over and carry out all procedures. They open the entrance with the facts reported, begin to hear witnesses, search for documents until they reach the end and prepare a report to propose the penalty. It’s not the prosecutor who penalizes, it’s the secretary, superintendent,” said Pieroni.

Governor praised Public Prosecutor’s Office employees

In celebration of 76 years of creation of the PGE, on July 26th of this year, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, praised the Public Prosecutor’s Office employees. He stated, for example, that PGE “has qualified technical staff and can do the job”. “I feel extremely honored to be participating in this celebration. And we are the ones who win, the managers of the State of São Paulo. It is a gift to be able to count on such a qualified team. Such a competent and committed team of prosecutors,” he said during a speech.

“And if the State is vigorous and has the capacity to execute public policy, it is because you exist. Behind every delivery, every result, every school built, hospital, road and every concession is the work of the prosecutor’s office”, said Tarcísio. The governor’s speech was published on the Attorney’s Office’s official page on August 11, when “lawyer’s day” is celebrated.