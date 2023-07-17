Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

Eight years ago he posted a picture of a black and blue dress going around the world. Today he has to answer in court.

Keir Johnston, the man behind the viral dress (similar to the viral blue couch) is said to have attempted to murder his wife. That reports the Times about the Scot who was responsible for a 2015 photo of “the dress that broke the internet”.

On Monday 10 July 2023, Johnston was arraigned in Glasgow High Court. He is accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife between April 2019 and March 2022 by yelling at her, choking her and brandishing her with a knife, they said Times. He is said to have once dragged her out of a pub and into his car. According to prosecutors, Johnston is said to have committed a series of violent attacks on his wife, which ended in an alleged attempted murder.

He denies all allegations against him, which is why there will be another preliminary hearing in the case before the trial planned for 2024.

The man behind the viral dress from 2015 has to stand his ground in court. © Screenshot Twitter/Pond5/IMAGO

Viral dress of 2015: black and blue or white and gold?

Johnston posted a picture of the dress his mother-in-law, Caitlin McNeills, wore to his wedding eight years ago (see below). With that, the groom drove the entire internet crazy, because the colors of the dress were not clear. Due to an optical illusion, only about 30 percent of all people saw a black and blue dress, the others a white and gold one.

Back then, everyone eventually got the viral dress washed up on their Twitter or Tumblr timeline or saw the dress BuzzFeed US. Johnston and his newlywed wife even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. There they were gifted $10,000 and a trip to Grenada after revealing the dress was actually black and blue.

The allegations are particularly bitter because the viral dress even appeared in an advertising campaign that drew attention to domestic violence and asked: “Why is it so difficult to see black and blue?” Independent reported.

