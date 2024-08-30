Ciudad Juarez.- Judges from the Judiciary of both the Federation and the State began a series of discussions against the reform in this area, with an event in which they recognized the deficiencies in dissemination and communication but also pointed to the prosecutors’ offices, victim defense commissions and public defenders as “the great absentees” in the legislative changes.

“The responsibility falls on the judiciary, but there is also a lack of those who defend the victims, the public defenders. Human resources and infrastructure must be provided, as well as training for the prosecutor’s office and the police,” said Octavio Pineda Toribio, a magistrate of the Federal Court of Appeals in Ciudad Juárez.

One of the invited judges was the head of a criminal chamber in the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Chihuahua, José Luis Chacón Rodríguez, who during his participation came close to the position of Judge Pineda Toribio.

Chacón Rodríguez stressed that there are issues in the legislative proposal that respond to a “lack of knowledge of the judicial reality,” such as issuing resolutions in six months for prompt and expeditious justice, but said resolutions do not necessarily depend on the workload of the court, but must be accompanied by a larger budget, more judges and better infrastructure, in addition to the fact that these times depend on the legal resources of the people involved in a process.

A forum participant, a worker at the State TSJ, commented that due to the lack of knowledge of the population about the jurisdictional work, it is clear that there is no dissemination or communication work being done, and that this leads to the public “confusing us with a public safety issue.” It is believed, therefore, that it is the Judicial Branch that releases people detained for various crimes, without considering that there are other matters that these instances handle and that the judges deliberate based on what the Public Prosecutor’s Office presents, and that it may be deficient, Pineda Toribio elaborated.

They continue today and tomorrow

This is the first of three talks called “Judicial Reform: Talk with Us.” The rest will be held today and tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the House of Legal Culture of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on this border, at De La Raza Avenue 4400, Los Nogales neighborhood. Only registration on site is required.

The talks are part of efforts that the Federal Judicial Branch has sought since it began suspending work, on August 21 in Ciudad Juárez and on August 19 in other parts of the country. This week they have sought to meet with organizations such as the Rotary Club, the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry, the National Association of Corporate Lawyers and Leaders for Juárez.

