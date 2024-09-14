The National Court Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a six-year prison sentence for Luna Fernández Grande and Yolanda Martínez Cobos, the two wives of jihadists repatriated in January 2023 from northern Syria with the 13 minors they were in their care for (nine of whom were their biological children). The Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses them of a crime of belonging to a terrorist organisation for their alleged links to the Al Andalus Brigade, a terrorist cell based in Spain that was dismantled in 2014. According to the prosecution’s indictment, to which EL PAÍS has had access, Martínez allegedly played a “prominent role” in recruiting members for this cell, while Fernández “exercised leadership within the group of women” of the same. Regarding the latter, the Police intervened in a letter to another member of the group in which the woman proposed “taking action”. Both of them, for whom the public prosecutor is also requesting that they be given five years of supervised release once they have served their sentence, have remained in provisional prison since they landed in Spain.

Yolanda Martínez and Luna Fernández travelled “voluntarily” to Syria between 2014 and 2015 with their husbands, Omar El Harchi and Mohamed Amin El Aabou, both members of the Al Andalus Brigade, to settle in the recently proclaimed pseudo-caliphate of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. They did so, according to the prosecution’s statement, “sharing and accepting the same fate” as their partners. They remained there until the defeat of ISIS and its loss of control of the territory. They were then arrested and taken to an Al Hol detention centre, controlled by Kurdish militias in Syria. This newspaper located them there in 2019 and published a video interview with them in which they demanded that the Spanish authorities take them out of there and take them back to Spain. Despite the reluctance of anti-terrorist experts, Pedro Sánchez’s government then began to take steps to repatriate them, which, after four years, took place at the beginning of last year. The two alleged jihadists landed at the Torrejón de Ardoz military base (Madrid) along with the 13 minors, and were immediately sent to prison by order of the National Court judge Santiago Pedraz.

In the document in which it requests six years in prison for them, the Prosecutor’s Office cites precisely those statements they made to EL PAÍS as proof of their “full adherence” to the jihadist postulates and, with it, their alleged membership in the terrorist organization. In the video, Martínez explained that the organization provided her husband with a house and a job in the ISIS courts and that, thanks to this, they achieved “a stable economic situation.” The Prosecutor’s Office points out that only members of the Islamic State were granted these benefits. For her part, Fernández stated in the same interview: “As many countries make their laws, Allah has made a law and he knows, we do not know…” According to the document from the public ministry, these words reflect the “internalization of a radical and extremist vision of Islam, where the sharia prevails over the legislation of the countries.”

The investigation considers it proven that none of the children of these women ever attended school while they were in Syria and that the eldest of the two were indoctrinated under the teachings of ISIS. This was stated by the children themselves, who said that their mothers taught them at home “their vision of Islamic practice and their values.” The indictment includes a police report incorporated into the case which highlights that the Islamic State forced boys between 6 and 18 years old and girls between 6 and 15 to attend their schools, where “the only subject was religion.” Once this indoctrination was completed, the document highlights that the boys “could perform various functions: spies, recruiters, soldiers, executioners or suicide bombers,” for which they also received “preparatory physical training from an early age.” The girls were prepared “for domestic tasks from a young age, such as cooking and caring for the children.” In this regard, the Prosecutor’s Office stresses that “it is not about their role being to educate a child, like any parent anywhere in the world, but to do so following the guidelines of Daesh. [Estado Islámico]joining the organization and assuming the role reserved for her. (…) The role of wife and mother is crucial” for the terrorist group and its survival, the public prosecutor added.

The Prosecutor’s Office concludes that the two defendants “always showed their willingness to be members” of ISIS and “only the complete loss of territory after the fall of the Syrian city of Baguz, the last stronghold in which they voluntarily remained until the end, as well as the living conditions in the reception camp, were the reason why both asked to be repatriated to Spain.” According to these provisional conclusions, this case shows the “deliberate strategy” of ISIS to recruit the female sector of the population, something that “constitutes an unprecedented phenomenon in the dynamics of other jihadist groups.” According to a study by the Elcano Royal Institute, between 2001 and 2011 there were no women arrested in Spain for jihadism. Currently, they represent about 12% of arrests, most of them dedicated to providing logistical support, recruiting other women or financing the organization or financing.

During the Syrian war, there was a movement of Muslims or European converts who traveled to the country in conflict to join the ranks of the caliphate. In this contingent, numerous cases of women who had traveled to Syria to join a fighter were also detected. estimates from the Elcano Royal Institute They estimate this displacement at at least 6,000 people at the height of ISIS’s power.