Washington.- Federal prosecutors on Monday began their bid to revive the moribund classified documents case against former President Donald J. Trump, telling an Atlanta appeals court that the trial judge improperly dismissed the charges.

In a filing with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, prosecutors argued that Judge Aileen M. Cannon decided to dismiss the case on the grounds that Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who brought it, was illegally appointed to that position.

The ruling by Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee, shocked many legal experts for how it upended 25 years of Justice Department practice and for using the court’s prior rulings on the appointment of special prosecutors dating back to the Watergate era.

Issued on the first day of the Republican National Convention, where Trump formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination, Judge Cannon’s decision also gave him an important legal victory at a favorable political moment.

Smith’s brief appeal document filed Monday was just the start of a legal battle that could end up in the Supreme Court and is likely to drag on until after the November election.

If Trump wins the election, he could have the power to fire Smith and order the Justice Department to dismiss the appeal.

If he loses, the appeals process could determine whether he can stand trial on those charges.

In the filing, Smith’s deputies told a three-judge appeals panel that Judge Cannon erred when she ruled that no specific federal statute authorized the appointment of special prosecutors like Smith or granted them “the oversight power” they have had for 25 years.

The prosecution pointed to four current statutes that they say give the attorney general the authority to appoint special prosecutors.

The classified documents case, which was heard in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida, before Judge Cannon dismissed it, appeared to be the clearest of four criminal prosecutions Trump has faced in the past two years.