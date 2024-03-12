Special prosecutor Robert Hur, who presented a report in February that questioned the memory of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is giving testimony this Tuesday (12) in the House of Representatives.

According to information from CNN, during the hearing, which is part of a Legislative investigation into Biden's incorrect handling of confidential documents, Hur reaffirmed the content of his report, which indicated that the president has a “significantly limited memory”.

“My assessment in the report about the relevance of the president’s memory was necessary, accurate and fair,” said Hur.

“Most importantly, what I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows and what I hope the jurors perceive and believe. I have not watered down my explanation. Nor did I disparage the president unfairly. I explained to the attorney general my decision and the reasons for it. It’s what I was designed to do.”

In the report, Hur concluded that Biden intentionally withheld confidential documents from his time as vice president but decided not to bring charges against him.

What caught the most attention in the report, however, was Hur's claim that Biden demonstrated a “significantly limited memory” during interrogation in 2023.

The special counsel revealed that Biden did not remember the dates he served as vice president and that he had difficulty remembering the date of his son Beau's death in 2015.

Due to the report, Republican congressmen called on members of the Biden administration to invoke an amendment to the Constitution to remove him from office. The Magna Carta allows members of the federal Executive to remove a president if he proves to be incapable of exercising his powers and duties.

At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest president to occupy the White House and has demonstrated frequent memory lapses at press conferences and events.

Despite having reaffirmed the content of his report, Hur denied when asked by Republican Representative Scott Fitzgerald whether the report concluded that Biden is senile. “That conclusion does not appear in my report,” replied the prosecutor.

A Democratic congressman, Hank Johnson, accused Hur of playing politics with his report – he asked if the prosecutor is a Republican and he responded affirmatively.

“And you are doing everything you can to make the [ex-]president

[Donald] Trump is elected again, so you can be appointed a federal judge or perhaps another position in the Department of Justice, isn't that right?” Johnson teased.

“Deputy, I don’t have those aspirations, I can assure you. And I can say that party politics had no bearing on my work,” replied Hur. (With EFE Agency)