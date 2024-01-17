Video shows criminals inside the channel's studio | Photo: Reproduction/X/@Disclose.tv

Prosecutor César Suárez, who was responsible for the investigation into the armed criminal invasion of a TV in Ecuador, was shot to death this Wednesday afternoon (17) in Guayaquil, the country's largest city. According to local media information, he also investigated other cases of drug trafficking and corruption in hospitals.

According to authorities, Suárez was shot by as yet unidentified individuals while driving in his car along the avenue known as del Bombero, after leaving the headquarters of the Ecuadorian Judiciary Police, where his office was located. His vehicle had more than 20 bullet holes. He died at the scene.

The prosecutor was in charge of the investigation into the armed attack on the Ecuadorian broadcaster TC Televisión, which occurred on January 9, which motivated the Ecuadorian government to declare the existence of a state of internal armed conflict in the country and recognize 22 organized crime groups national as terrorists.

According to information from the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo, Suárez had interrogated the 13 criminals arrested for the attack on the station and was currently trying to identify who had ordered the action. According to him, the suspects were part of the Los Tiguerones faction, which has links to drug trafficking.

In addition to the investigation involving TV, the prosecutor was also responsible for investigating alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical supplies in public hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ecuador's attorney general, Diana Salazar, mourned the death of her colleague and said that the fight against organized crime “will continue”. She also stated that “criminal groups, terrorists and corrupt people will not impede the commitment of Justice to Ecuadorian society”.