The Saratov court placed under house arrest the prosecutor of the Kirovsky district of Saratov, Andrei Prigarov, who was detained on suspicion of accepting bribes, reported December 31, the regional department of the RF IC.

“The court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for a period of two months, until February 28, 2021, in relation to the suspect,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, from November 2013 to February 2018, Prigarov worked as the first deputy prosecutor of the city of Saratov, and from February 2018 he was appointed prosecutor of the Kirovsky district of the city of Saratov.

In the period from December 2017 to December 2020, he received bribes from a representative of a commercial organization specializing in the provision of funeral services, the total amount was at least 18 million rubles.

It is clarified that the illegal remuneration was intended for the general patronage of the briber and the organization he represented.

The criminal case was initiated on the basis of the materials of the check carried out by the FSB of Russia and the prosecutor’s office of the Saratov region, under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Receiving a bribe by an official on an especially large scale.”

Prigarov faces up to 15 years in prison.

