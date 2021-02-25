The federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli he excused himself to intervene in the case in which the alleged illegal espionage on the part of the AFI during the government of Mauricio Macri is being investigated. He did so because of his status as a plaintiff in the case called Operativo Puf, related to the cause of illegal espionage.

Operative Puf was the maneuver orchestrated by operators of Cristina Kirchner, such as deputy Eduardo Valdés, to try to annul the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes and remove Stornelli from the case.

That cause of espionage is the one that has just been transferred, by decision of Cassation, from the orbit of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py.

However, it remains temporarily in the Buenos Aires court due to the complaint appeal requested by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, to continue its proceedings there.

In it, judge Juan Pablo Auge last week decided to prosecute the AFI holders during the macrismo, Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani.

Stornelli was considered in the brief that he presented as a victim in the case that understands the Operation Puf and he argued that if both files are linked in Py, he would not be qualified to be a prosecutor because he is a plaintiff of one of them.

Regarding the wiretapping of detainees in the Ezeiza prison, and their alleged connection, he maintained that he excused himself from all those causes that were linked and highlighted the “Inessential and global character of the entire maneuver”.

He also referred to the case that is being carried out for espionage in the federal court of Dolores, in charge of Judge Alejo Ramos Padilla, of the group K Justicia Legítima.

The case of Operative Puf, opened by a complaint by Elisa Carrió, was filed by federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi after the death of Claudio Bonadio. But Stornelli appealed the file to the Buenos Aires federal chamber.

Regarding the wiretapping, he argued that “in general terms, the future of said judicial wiretapping clearly shows – and has even had public repercussions through different media – how different people talked, by way of coordination, of what would happen in the jurisdiction of Dolores“. Valdés learned ten days before the presentation of the complaint in Dolores.

“There are also communications where they refer in highly suggestive terms about the judge of the case, sometimes in terms crudely encrypted and many others explicitly“Alluding to Alejo Ramos Padilla, who, promoted by Cristina, will be sworn in tomorrow as federal judge of La Plata. The oral court in economic criminal matters 2 yesterday requested the international capture of a star complainant of Ramos Padilla, the Salta accountant Víctor Palomino Zitta .

Before Cassation, the prosecutor’s request for removal had been made, which was then sent by the head of the Chamber, Mariano Borinsky, to the federal court number 5 instructed by María Eugenia Capuchetti.

Look also

Look also

