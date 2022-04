Russian troops left the city last week, which would have a more delicate situation in terms of destruction and uncertainty about the number of victims.| Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukraine’s attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, said on Thursday that 26 bodies had been found under the rubble of two buildings in Borodyanka, a city near Ukraine’s capital Kiev, which until last week was under Russian rule.

According to information from The Guardian, Venediktova did not say whether the authorities had determined the cause of the deaths, but accused Russia of carrying out aerial bombardments in the city.

In a televised address, she reported that the situation in “Borodyanka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of uncertainty about [o número de] victims”. Ukrainian authorities continue to search the city.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor had already said that the situation would be worse than in Bucha, an assessment repeated this Thursday by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The discovery of hundreds of bodies in Bucha after the departure of Russian troops generated international outrage and prompted Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council.