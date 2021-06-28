The general public defender of Rio de Janeiro, Rodrigo Pacheco, said this Monday (June 28, 2021), that he will file a representation in the Internal Affairs Office of the State’s Public Ministry asking for the opening of a disciplinary proceeding against prosecutor Marcelo Rocha Monteiro.

In an interview with “People Newspaper”, of Rádio Bandeirantes, the Attorney General stated that the Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro is “turning into a Psol directory”. According to him, the organ adheres to the same ideas as the party and is adopting a “pro-bandit speech“. With information from the state.

“These identity ideas: structural racism, racist police, genocide, kills black youth – all this psolist discourse that we know”, said in the interview. “As if the police were confronting criminals because they are black eventually and not because they are criminals. And as if the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro itself did not have a huge number of blacks in its contingents”.

A declared supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, the prosecutor stated that the role of the Public Defender’s Office is to guarantee the full defense of the defendants and not to defend the crime. Marcelo Monteiro’s criticisms were made when commenting on a project headed by the Coordination of Mediation and Extrajudicial Practices of the Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro to train community residents with conflict resolution techniques.

“Course for community leaders in the favelas. Community leaders in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, residents’ associations, everyone here knows who is there, who occupies the leadership positions there, to whom they owe obedience”, said Monteiro.

To the state, the attorney general of Rio, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that he has already communicated to the attorney general, Luciano Mattos, about the representation. He saw the statements as an attack on members of the Public Defender’s Office. The defender attributed the speeches to the lack of knowledge about the institutional role of the agency.

Pacheco also noted that the role of public defenders is not linked to the party. “He attacked the institution as a whole. It has no party agenda. These agendas are from the Constitution, not least because parties of different ideological positions eventually defend agendas that relate to these identity agendas”, commented.

The general defender explained that the project’s target audience is the residents of Rio de Janeiro communities. “I don’t know where the traffic connection was made. It is the residents, who leave early for work and return late, who will participate in the project. That’s why this line is so preposterous“, said.

Wanted by power360 through the communication service of the Public Ministry of Rio, attorney Marcelo Monteiro, did not return the contact to comment on the representation until the end of this report.

continue reading